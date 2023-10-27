A Nigerian lady crossed the Canadian-US border into the United States of America and went in search of cheap items to buy

The lady, Adeola Adeowo, claimed that things such as groceries were generally cheaper in the US than in Canada

During the brief shopping, Adeola bought groceries worth over and noted that they would have cost up to $500 if she had shopped in Canada

A Nigerian lady living in Canada crossed the border into the United States, where she went to shop for groceries.

According to the lady named Adeola Adeowo, she likes shopping in the United States because groceries are generally cheaper there.

Adeola insisted things were cheaper in the USA than in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@adeolatalks.

Source: TikTok

In a video, Adeola crossed the border with her car. But before she was let in, she went through a brief security procedure and flashed her international passport to the authorities at the border.

Canadian resident goes to USA to shop

She was seen in the shop, picking up items for herself and some for her friends. Her boot was fully loaded when she was done.

When she checked out at the counter, she said she paid $175 (about N138,000) in all. According to Adeola, she would have paid up to $500 (N394,000) if she shopped the groceries in Canada.

Watch the video below:

Canadian lady shopping in the US stirs reactions

@Ayo said:

"Do I only need a USA visa on a Nigerian passport to be able to drive into Detroit?"

@beulahskincare_beautyspa commented:

"Look at me smiling. There is light in the tunnel not the end."

@ruthysmith commented:

"I really wish I live close to the border. The price difference is insane."

@Diana said:

This vlog made me so happy. Please do more. I pray I travel soonest too."

@Solowhite said:

"Oh lord grant me and my family the visa so we can explore this."

Source: Legit.ng