A TikTok video has captured an elderly woman who defied age stereotypes by embracing a glamorous appearance

In the video, the woman was seen wearing full makeup and polished extremely long nails

Netizens who watched the video applauded her confidence and refusal to let societal labels define her

A video of an elderly woman shared by @utk_graphics on TikTok has captured the attention of many.

The intriguing video showcased an elderly woman who defied societal expectations of ageing.

Old woman steps out looking like slay queen Photo credit: @utk_graphics/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Elderly woman steps out in full make-up, dark shades

The video captured her wearing full makeup, stylish glasses, and flaunting long nails adorned with vibrant red nail polish.

Her vibrant appearance challenged the notion that age should limit self-expression.

The video was captioned:

"Mama no wan leave drip for us oo."

The caption indicated the woman's refusal to conform to traditional expectations of how older individuals should present themselves.

The video highlighted her desire to maintain her unique style and zest for life.

Netizens celebrate timeless elderly "baddie"

Netizens flooded the comments section with admiration for the woman's youthful spirit and confidence.

Many referred to her as a "baddie," praising her for defying societal norms and embracing her individuality.

@Amara Linus said:

“Drip or nothing, baddie.”

@That's_my_name;NAA reacted:

“In Ghana, we call them refusing to grow.”

@Lizzy_Stitch commented:

“Mama is retired but not tired.”

@NOVERDA reacted:

“Omor I know this woman. You will never see her unfresh. I was so shocked first time I saw her.”

@Henny commented:

“This kind people, never make the mistake of addressing them with Ma. Them go ask if na them born your mama.”

@E4Ella reacted:

“She's a baddie she knows she's a ten.”

@MAGGIE said:

“If u call them ma, them go ask u if na them born ur mother.”

@Moneyybabes reacted:

“Once a city girl forever a city girl.”

Watch the video below:

Old woman dances sweetly with man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful elderly woman could not hold back her emotions after receiving cash gift from kind-hearted Nigerians.

Days ago, she danced with a young man on the streets and her video went viral on social media. Several Nigerians who watched the video online said they loved the woman's spirit and would love to donate money for her.

Money was finally raised for her and Brytiwundu who shared the video online, said it summed up to a whooping N317k. Not only that, another kind-hearted person offered her a cheque of N1million. A heartwarming video shows the moment Bryt presented her all the money raised and she was so emotional.

Source: Legit.ng