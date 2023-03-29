It was almost looking like a battle for a Nigerian lady as she tried to eat swallow with her nails on

This is as the lady had very long nails which she has occasionally flaunted on social media with pride

A funny video of her eating the local meal has stirred massive reactions as many netizens knocked her

A video of a Nigerian lady eating swallow with her very long nails has generated reactions on social media.

While nails are regarded as accessories for many ladies, this particular lady's own was longer than normal.

She struggled to eat the food. Photo Credit: @rainbow_nailedit

Source: TikTok

In a funny TikTok clip, her red long nails almost stood in her way as she carefully cut the eba, dipped it in the soup and into her mouth.

It looked tiring for many netizens who slammed the lady for keeping such lengthy nails wondering what she hoped to achieve with them.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@user2434814330265 said:

"Just the play just the suffer before wetin go happened aunty."

@Aje.Mr wealth said:

"I know say no be you dey eat na your village people."

@Young richy mi said:

"Abeg wait will go call this one like this ooo me know understand again oo."

@user3178550802359 said:

"This one mad o."

@user6827655254108 said:

"At that rate by the time u finished eating that food it will be dawn already."

@Ashanti Nick said:

"Some ladies are really obsessed with this thing called fashion oo."

@shewonner2 said:

"I hope she did her own nails. Because if a professional did it. They should have their license taken."

@Shine said:

"Those who make their life extra complicated and then ask why."

Video of lady eating with long nails causes stir

