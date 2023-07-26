One woman has gone viral in a video over the nature of her hairstyle which got a lot of people talking

In the video posted by @classic105kenya, a hairstylist is seen working on the hair while some other women watch and take photos

The nature of the hairstyle left many people curious and amused by the rationale behind it

When it comes to self-expression in fashion and style, many people tend to be very eccentric. In this video trending, one lady's hairstyle has left social media users buzzing with reactions.

The video of the hairstyle has gone viral online Credit: @classic105kenya

In the video posted by @classic105kenya, an elderly woman is seen diligently styling her hair while some young women stand by and watch - with a few recording the moment.

The hairstyle looks like a high bun with thick roller curls at the top which appears to be dyed and held together with some type of spray.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on lady's unique hairstyle

ffonkii:

"Not really bad like I imagined, looking at it from the back, it is not that terrible and can pass pass for an art show. It far better than some crazy frontal lace wig that I have seen."

mylotshotz:

"Mama Thinks She is Still in 1946."

bizzlelion231:

"It’s the joy coming from the hair dresser for me."

mzedotsoul_:

"I love this!!! Ppl are so judgemental. It doesn't matter the age of the mother doing her hair. This could be a tribal hair style how do we know! It's the joy that I see from the hair dresser for me."

saronghezai:

"Africans are always ten years ahead . In a couple of year you will see it in Paris annual fashion show and they will pretend as if they created it. Respect sisters."

bummiebajo:

"The end result doesn't look bad tho."

mj83_thekopite:

"The age of the hairdresser should tell you that’s an extremely hard one to do."

almazmataz:

"She ll be great on a futuristic film’s set or fashion show."

creative_dami:

"If it rains she is getting dyed up with green and black paint."

jenniferjennynancy:

"This creative and mostly for movies and fashion shows bless her."

