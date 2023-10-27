A petrol station worker’s amazing dance moves in a bright uniform have gone viral on TikTok

Many viewers commented on his big boots, saying they added to the charm of his performance

Young fuel attendant dances excitedly.

He wore a pair of oversized boots that made his dance moves even more amusing and captivating.

Many viewers were impressed by his positive attitude and style, and praised him for brightening up their day.

Watch the video below:

Kygaga23 reacted:

"Someone who has the joy of living at his place of service, it's so rare these days, he deserves to have a lot of customers."

Penda63736:

“I'm where I'm going to go get some laba fuel and give him a present.”

BillV wrote:

"Who looks at shoes like me."

Grogba officiel:

“As long as you’re online on TikTok, you won’t be bored.”

Theophiluso:

"After selling air to someone."

Mamisanogo03:

“Who have you watched how many times I really liked it.”

Mami toure:

“The happiest man in the world.”

Aboubacar:

"I want to leave this country but every time I arrive at the airport I wonder if Mali will be able to get by without me."

SteveYesso:

"The joy of the Ivorian can never be taken away from him."

Young boy dances effortlessly on stage, young girl joins him in appreciation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a young boy showing off his amazing dancing skills.

He has become an internet sensation with some clever and original moves. His dancing has captured the attention of many people.

The talented young boy was surrounded by a large crowd of enthusiastic dancers when he started his impressive routine that showcased his flair and creativity.

