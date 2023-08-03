A TikTok video of a young boy making some clever and original dance moves has warmed hearts

The young was in the midst of a crowd of likely dancers when he kicked off his routine

He grooved so smoothly and easily that a young girl joined him to show support while an older guy patted his head in awe

A captivating video of a young boy showing off his amazing dancing skills.

He has become an internet sensation with some clever and original moves.

Impressed, a much older guy tapped as a symbol of appreciation. Photo credit: @thejuniorking

Source: TikTok

His dancing has captured the attention of many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The talented young boy was surrounded by a large crowd of enthusiastic dancers when he started his impressive routine that showcased his flair and creativity.

He moved his body with such grace and ease that a young boy couldn’t resist joining him to show her admiration and solidarity while an older guy was so stunned by his performance that he patted his head in a gesture of respect and admiration.

The video has gathered a lot of traction on TikTok with over a million likes and 5000 comments as of publishing the report.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@chavenevan rooyen reacted:

"I love the way you stare at the boy can see you are proud of your work and him."

@Tropicoo said:

"The facial expression really identified that hes South African g. Amazing New dance alert."

@ShawnSoulKisses wrote:

"He didn't hv to eat us up like tht!!!!."

@Issavybez commented:

"Wait a second!! They way he demolished this!! Chilleeee he's a problem."

@Mslavlissa also commented:

"I need to be taught in slow motion like this."

Secondary girls scatter graduation stage with amazing dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video showed secondary girls celebrating their graduation day with some stunning dance moves.

The girls were enjoying themselves immensely as they danced amazingly and passionately to the upbeat music.

When the mara beat, a popular Nigerian dance style, came on, they were so thrilled by the infectious rhythm that they instantly switched their gait and performed the dance with perfect coordination and skill.

Source: Legit.ng