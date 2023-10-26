A Nigerian man has revealed his inspiring journey of personal growth and success, from owning a bike in 2022 to buying a car of his own in 2023

A Nigerian man has shared his journey of personal growth and success, from owning a bike in 2022 to buying a car of his own in 2023.

The man, who was filled with joy and gratitude, shared his story online with videos of his bike and car.

Young man shares his inspiring story. Photo credit: TikTok/@bullionvan29

Source: TikTok

He showed how he started with his shiny bike last year and how he progressed to his new car this year, marking his remarkable transformation.

His story has motivated many people to work hard and pursue their dreams, no matter how humble their beginnings are.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed their admiration for his progress and wished him a more happy life while also hoping for something similar.

The video has gained a few likes and comments as of press time.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some do the reactions below:

Muhammad hartono7774 reacted:

"Congratulations bro I pray I join you soon."

Kingkelvin said:

"Congratulations AR."

Itz Golden wrote:

"Bullion van ur money too long, I tap from ur blessings bro."

Zikky commented:

"I love you bro."

T.boi Bangy:

"How can I get this."

Twangy3737:

"I like this your bike."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man has shared how he changed his life after spending so many years on the street selling fan milk yogurt.

The Nigerian boy who shared a clip of his struggling moments when he had to hustle on the street to eat also displayed he had gone past those days.

In one of the clips, he was sitting in a well-decorated parlor with a large television which indicated that he now has a place of his own.

