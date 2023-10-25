A heartwarming video of a husband who was treated to a breakfast in bed and couldn’t hide his delight has gone viral

The man revealed that his wife has been amazing lately and he wanted to know what he was doing right so he could do more of it

The man expressed his gratitude to his wife and prayed for her, as well as encouraged people to support her business if that was the reason for her kindness at home

A touching video of a husband who received a lovely surprise of a breakfast in bed from his wife and was overwhelmed with happiness has captured the attention of many online.

The man confessed that his wife has been showing him a lot of love and care lately and he was curious to know what he was doing right to deserve such treatment so he could do more of it.

Husband surprised to receive breakfast in bed. Photo credit: TikTok/@chimaxworld

Source: TikTok

The man thanked his wife profusely and prayed for her well-being, as well as urged people to patronise her business if that was the source of her generosity at home.

The video showed the man’s genuine emotion and appreciation for his wife’s gesture, which melted the hearts of many viewers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gladmira reacted:

"Na setup ooo Christmas don near."

Oyproduction said:

"First to like and comment."

JayneReeverz wrote:

"My marriage has changed."

Jejefashion600 commented:

"She remember she's married this morning. So she forget say she marry since."

Dr63737sib:

"This is why you should marry an lgbo woman, just be good to her, and you will always be happy."

Sandra nkayy:

"Chop so billing can come in."

Adannaya:

"Aunty u don do this man strong thing ooo, why will he be afraid?"

Chibeautyó6:

"Billing on the way customer buy plenty market today ooo."

Cynthia Ogida:

"I love this couple in particular they are not ur regular. pls marry ur friend and be happy. Period."

Chidicecuadoró8:

"Marriage has change. l am afraid of afraid."

Source: Legit.ng