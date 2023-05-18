A young boy in school uniform has set the tone for a leg work dance that made his fellow students break into excitement

In the clip, the young male student who took his time before he showed up at the center of a rounded crowd filled with uniformed girls gave them a good show with his dance

His amazing dance moves using his legs made the watching audience happy and in the end they chanted his name and called him a winner

Dancing is not only fun, but also healthy, it can improve your cardiovascular health, coordination, flexibility, and cognitive function.

It can also reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain, in short, people love dancing because it is human, it is a natural and universal way of expressing ourselves, connecting with others, and enjoying life.

Schoolboy shows his amazing leg work dance moves.

In a TikTok clip, a young male student showed up at the center of an expectant audience and began to dance.

Amazing dance skills

He killed it with his leg work skills, some users praised the boy for his talent and confidence.

In the viral video, the girls also cheered him on and created a supportive atmosphere.

The boy’s identity and school are not known, but he has certainly made an impression on many people with his leg work dance moves.

It was observed that there were many female students who were in the crowd and the person who was behind the camera struggled to get a clearer shot.

Watch the video below

