A spirited little boy has become a huge online sensation after showing off his incredible dance moves

Netizens who came across the video on TikTok expressed their love for the little boy and his stress-free dance style

The viral clip has generated many views online as the little boy dressed in only pampers grows his fan base

A cute little boy impressed netizens on popular app, TikTok, with his spectacular moves.

A trending clip shared via the video-sharing app, showed the little boy dancing amazingly to the delight of fans.

Little boy dances Amapiano Photo Credit: @Precious Mogapi/TikTok

Dressed in only pampers, the little boy moved his body in line with the Amapiano beat and netizens hailed him via the comments section. Amapiano is a pleasant style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012.

Social media reactions

@baneleshez_: asked:

"Kids are so intelligent these days. How does he know this dance?"

@chrissiejay8 wrote:

"Great dancer and he has good memory am sure he saw the vid of the challenge. He's a clever boy."

@goldengolda1 said:

"For dos of us who can't dance we will adopt d first move very easy."

@justjk8 said:

"Lol at how these humans can master such moves but still need pampers."

@paris_x98 wrote:

"Y'all should tell us what y'all eat when you're pregnant because how can a baby memorize these dance moves plssee."

@ronnie_cliff added:

"The legs are definitely for Amapiano, sooner rather than later the brain must cooperate."

@peme_456 commented:

"Not me watching his tiny legs moving so fast. These kids keep surprising is daily like they started life from womb."

Watch the video below:

