A lady recently shared a video that highlighted the dire living conditions of a woman and her daughter in an unkempt, over-flooded house

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, leading to a generous donation of N50,000 to the poor lady

It further inspired netizens to express gratitude and commit to kindness to make the world better

A TikTok video shared by @king__mitchy has showcased a Nigerian woman and her daughter residing in the slums.

The footage revealed the challenging circumstances they face, prompting an outpouring of empathy and concern from viewers.

Lady visits woman living in the slums Photo credit: @king_mitchy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video of woman living in slums stirs emotions

They are currently living in an over-flooded and swampy area with dirty water entering into their main house.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Moved by the woman's plight, a compassionate individual stepped forward and donated N50,000 to support her and her daughter.

The act of kindness brought immense joy and relief to the woman and her daughter, who expressed their gratitude and excitement for the unexpected assistance.

Netizens shower praises on good Samaritan who gifted lady N50k

Netizens flooded the comments section to commend King__mitchy for shedding light on the woman's living conditions and inspiring others to take action.

They expressed admiration for TikToker's efforts in bringing attention to an often overlooked issue and creating an opportunity for positive change.

The viral video has a profound impact on netizens, prompting them to reflect on their own lives and express gratitude for their blessings.

Many vowed never to take their circumstances for granted again after witnessing the woman's challenging living situation.

@Nessa Bryan W commented:

“Forgive me lord if I ever ungrateful.”

@sexinesssharna2 reacted:

“Lord if I'm ever ungrateful please forgive me.”

@kimmyjames34 said:

“You are a good woman god is going to bless and bless u.”

@Priscino reacted:

“God thank you for the provision and proper roof over my head. I'm grateful.”

@MIA reacted:

“If I'm ungrateful forgive me lord.”

@prissydlibran said:

“Lord please help these people the situation is soooo inhumane.”

@Armando Coelho212e said:

“Africa doesn't have gavament my God bless you my sister and your beautiful family.”

Watch the video below:

Kind lady gifts icecream seller N200k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sum of N200k has reached the hands of a Nigerian man who was seen hawking ice cream in public.

According to a heartwarming video seen on Instagram, the man received the gift from kindness crusader, Joy Ondeku, who first brought him to the limelight.

Kind Nigerians collectively donated the N200k gifted to the man by Joy on Instagram to appreciate his hard work. Other comments suggest that the man has been in the business for at least 20 years, with one testifier saying he knew the man while in secondary school.

Source: Legit.ng