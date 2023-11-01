A TikTok user with the handle @tahtianasherdenn has opened up about her tragic family history

In a video, she revealed that both her grandmother and mother passed away during childbirth

As she grappled with her mortality, netizens offered words of support and encouragement, urging her to be the one to break the generational curse

In a poignant post on her TikTok page, a user @tahtianasherdenn shared the heartbreaking story of her family history.

She revealed that her grandmother tragically passed away while giving birth to her mother, who, in turn, also lost her life during childbirth.

Lady cries out over generational curse Photo credit: @tahtiana/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears as she shares family’s generational curse

As Tahtianasherdenn faces the weight of her family's tragic past, she shares her fears and hopes for the future.

In her post, she expressed a deep sense of sadness and a feeling of her conscience slipping away.

She ended her message with a prayer, hoping that her unborn baby would be a boy.

She said;

“My grandmother died, giving birth to my mother, who died giving birth to me. As I feel my conscience slipping away, I pray that my baby is a boy.”

Netizens rally with support and encouragement for emotional lady

The comments section of Tahtianasherdenn's TikTok post quickly filled with an outpouring of support from netizens.

Many empathized with her pain and offered words of encouragement. They urged her to be the one to break the generational curse, expressing hope for a brighter future for her and her unborn child.

@tequilashot reacted:

“Now you know how to stop the generational curse.”

@siomaries reacted:

“It's not generational curse. It's a combination of malpractice with black women giving birth and other issues. Have your children in peace.”

@Toni0120 reacted:

“You can break this by not accepting it as a generational curse you shall give birth and be healthy in the name of Jesus A just claim and believe it.”

@Era said:

“But what if your boy one day has a baby girl of his own, would that continue?”

@user652154249807 said:

“You could choose to be the curse breaker. You could choose to live& not die.”

@Nene said:

“Don't worry you won't die you'll be alive to watch your beautiful/handsome child grow. DON'T BE SCARED YOU ARE STRONG.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng