“Dubai View”: Nigerian Man Gets to His Building Site, Sees Water Everywhere After Rainfall, Regrets
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian man who bought a waterlogged piece of land and built on it cried when he realised he had made a bad move
  • The man asked God to help him with the loss he put himself after he saw his building project overwhelmed with water
  • Nigerians in his comment section asked if he bought the land during the dry season and did not know know it was riverine

A young Nigerian man regretted buying land in a waterlogged area without knowing. He shared a video on TIkTok.

After he (@paravidal0) had taken the building project to the lintel level, he was surprised to find the area filled with water after the recent rainfall.

Buying land in Nigeria/Buying land in dry season.
The man asked God to help him out of the horrible situation. Photo source: @paravidal0
Source: TikTok

Building house on bad land

The whole compound was a mini swimming pool. A larger part of the foundation was covered in water. The man was so sad that he had bought such land.

As he filmed the project he had spent millions on, the man said:

"God help me oo."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

hot4nice said:

"Look to d future "" House with sea n pool view "" hot cake."

Nellyfunds joked:

"Dubai view."

Ask_F_ Official said:

"Buy car you say no."

chichi khal said:

"Nah u won invest."

EarlDaniel said:

"It's a pity bro ... may God strengthen you man."

peaceofmind052 said:

"U go buy land of N100k u think say u wise."

official yungrich sad:

"Bro sell the land back one of my lands at River State was like this. But I sold it back."

Henry said:

"Lol. Moral lesson just Dey enjoy life no build house."

2023 said:

"You go build house for rain forest abi."

laboss_1299 said:

"You no thank God you never build am finish."

Mood Vibe TV said:

"You go just buy one small jet ski they use am cruise on the water."

RaChy said:

"Na you dey find 400k a plot."

