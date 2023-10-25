Ota, Ogun state - The news of Pastor Isaac Oyedepo resigning from his father's church, Living Faith popularly known as Winners Chapel to start up his ministry has got many Nigerians talking.

As Nigerians continue to react to the news, here are interesting things to know about Pastor Isaac.

Pastor Isaac: 10 Interesting facts about Oyedepo's second son Photo Credit: Isaac Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

Interesting facts about Isaac Oyedepo

Second son of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church popularly known as Winner's Chapel

Isaac was appointed the national youth pastor of the Youth Alive Fellowship - the youth arm of the Living Faith Church - in September, The Nation reported.

Isaac was ordained pastor of Living Faith Church by American preacher Kenneth Copeland in May 2007

He was the former Resident Pastor of Winners Chapel International, Maryland, USA

He got married to Ayomitide Omogbadegun in 2010.

He is a graduate of Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States

He is the founder of The Isaac Oyedepo Foundation, (TIOF) alongside his wife, Ayomitide. The foundation was officially launched on November 1st 2020.

Pastor Isaac survived three life-threatening ailments - high blood pressure, pre-diabetes and heart disease in 2018, City People reported.

Oyedepo and his wife, Faith reportedly gave birth to Isaac in 1985

He resigned to start his ministry on Wednesday, October 25

Source: Legit.ng