Two amazing old couples who were taking a walk together on the street has gone viral on Tiktok

The old lovers who still find it comforting to be together were strolling happily in the street

Many users who reacted to the video said that the old couples are showing the good side of marriage

A few seconds video documented a lovely moment in the lives of old couples who were taking a walk around the city.

The video which was shared by @chinezim_ captured the moment an old woman was tired of walking and stopped to catch her breath. Her husband, who appeared not to be tired, also stopped to wait for her.

Old Nigerian couple having a nice time on the street

Source: UGC

The short video lasting just 10 seconds, was able to show the love that both couples share together.

Old Nigeria couple enjoy each other's company

Despite the limitations of old age and the challenges of health, both couples still find each other's company worthwhile, walking around together to take in the fresh air.

As of the time of this report, the video has gathered over 1900 likes and comments are well over 50.

Social media users react to the video

@edo33 reacts:

"Those saying they tap into this type of love, it takes a lot of hard work and grace to achieve it."

@adejumeblessing said:

"All I see is patience, blessing and understanding."

@cherish_ also reacted:

"I tap this love"

@circularrush also said:

"You see the way the mummy got tired and waited that's how they have been taking turns waiting for each other in every aspect of their lives."

@flora_tochi said:

"It is not rosy like this all thru."

@happy_zone also wrote:

"Africans don see shege sotay normal be like miracle, this one na normal thing for old couples abroad."

Watch the video below:

Old Couple Enjoy Date in Restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously documented the story of a lovely old couple who went out to have a good time has gone viral on TikTok.

In the exciting video posted by @tedandlinda, the man and his wife walked hand in hand to the admiration of many people.

Despite their old age, the couple were said to have gone to McDonald's, where they ate their favourite foods.

Source: Legit.ng