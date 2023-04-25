A beautiful lady has gone viral after she posted a video showing when she performed physical exercises at a gym

In the video, it could be seen that the lady has a physical disability, with both of her legs amputated

However, the amputation did not stop her from exercising at the gym, as she said she does it to take care of her body

A lady endowed with enchanting beauty has gone viral on TikTok after posting a gym video.

In the video posted by @nyanso21_backup, the beautiful lady was seen performing strenuous exercises to keep her body fit.

The lady who has no hands exercises her body at the gym. Photo credit: TikTok/@nyanso21_backup.

Source: TikTok

But what has amazed so many people who have come across the video is that the lady is physically challenged.

Physically challenged lady exercises her body at gym

The lady has no legs because both her legs are amputated. However, this apparent disability did not stop her from exercising her body.

Also, her amputated legs did not diminish her beauty in any way as she still looks charmingly cute and enchanting.

At the gym, she performed various exercises while sitting in different positions and making good use of her hands.

The video she posted has attracted over 2k views on TikTok where many fans expressed admiration for her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@molly said:

"Ooooo God!"

@Sarah damian28 commented:

"Woow!"

@carolina reacted:

"So pretty. Keet it up."

@aggy said:

"Go girl!"

@Erica Brown said:

"Keep it up! You are doing great."

