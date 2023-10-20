VeryDarkMan has caused a stir online with his extravagant trip to Lagos, courtesy of popular singer Davido

The happy man documented his experience in a private jet and showcased the lavish hotel suite booked for him by Davido

Netizens have reacted to the video with a mix of caution and admiration for the fast-rising influencer

VeryDarkMan recently embarked on a remarkable journey to Lagos, sponsored by Nigerian singer Davido.

The social media sensation shared a series of videos, capturing his excitement and awe as he boarded a private jet for the trip.

VeryDarkMan excited to board private jet

In the footage, he was seen chatting with the pilots and expressing his delight at the extraordinary experience.

Once they arrived in Lagos, VeryDarkMan continued to document his extraordinary adventure.

He took his followers on a virtual tour of the lavish hotel suite that Davido had arranged for him.

From the opulent bedroom to the luxurious bathroom, every detail was meticulously captured by VeryDarkMan's camera.

The videos showcased the grand treatment and attention to detail that Davido had provided for his guest.

Reactions as VeryDarkMan cruises on expensive private jet

As news of VeryDarkMan's extravagant trip spread, netizens expressed a range of reactions in the comment section.

Some urged caution, reminding VeryDarkMan to be mindful of his safety and well-being during his time in Lagos.

Others applauded Davido for his generosity and praised VeryDarkMan for his authenticity, believing that he deserved the luxurious experience.

@giftdoyin commented:

“Very dark man will be the first to learn the hard.”

@kashogi of Lagos said:

“Nah the rewards for him making people forget about Mohdad's death it all plan forget about davido and Tundednut.”

@sofi said:

“This is a prove that sincerity and integrity pays. Thanks to those who are appreciating dark man# keep the focus# don't play.”

@viki viki said:

“Hope all this luxury he just jumped in to it is safe. why not in Abuja? Keep safe and don't end up learning the hard way your self.”

@youngwizzydooo said:

“Swear obo na man way get doings.”

@seanna4 said:

“Something is off. They are buying him and it may not end well. God help you boss.”

@sijuwadelawal reacted:

“Is good to be sincere congrats bro.”

