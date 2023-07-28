A little boy left social media users in stitches over his failed attempt to leave home in a bid to find work

Facing his dad, the little boy said that he wanted to go out and make money and was seen with a travelling bag

Many people laughed at how the kid quickly backtracked after hearing the cost of fuel from his dad

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A little Nigerian boy named Orji caused a stir as he told his dad he was leaving the house to go make money.

According to the funny kid, who wore oversized shoes and had a travelling bag already set, he was now a man.

Orji tried to leave home with his bag. Photo Credit: @orji4dad

Source: TikTok

"I want to go and hustle," the kid said to his dad in a funny video seen on TikTok.

His dad was not disturbed by his son's action and reminded him that fuel is N620 per litre. The kid left his bag and ran in the opposite direction after hearing the price of fuel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The man followed up his kid and saw him seating somewhere. When asked, the kid said he was no longer a man but back to a child.

The funny clip left netizens in stitches. Orji and his dad have amassed internet fame creating funny and engaging contents together.

Watch the funny video below:

Orji's behaviour left netizens in stitches

Mamake_kenya said:

"I wish life would be like that that I can decide to be a baby anytime life stress me."

user1574114586364 said:

"Orji why are you running street nah your mate.....orji you most hustle oooooooo come back here."

Abinel Homes And SPARKLING said:

"Orji don change mouth ooo,after he hear say fuel don cost,he said I am not a man I am a baby."

@pretticul said:

"Orji you are not a baby pls go and hustle after all you are a married man....."

Oluseun Debbie Bamidele said:

"Na fuel price discharge the hustling spirit in Orji."

userem11t0pvvq said:

"Orji na fuel price make you remember say you be baby."

Okike Desmond said:

"Orji I like your spirit you want to go and hustle."

okongy said:

"Orji hear fuel price , him remember sai him na baby lol."

Angry little girl packs her bags to leave home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had angrily packed her bags to leave home.

The little girl's action was said to have been caused by a misunderstanding that ensued between her and her parents.

In a short video that appeared to have been made by her dad, the little girl is seen tearfully revealing her shocking decision to him. To pacify the vexed girl, her dad said she could have her a meal, a gesture the kid didn't welcome.

Source: Legit.ng