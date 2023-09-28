TikTok users are cracking up over a hilarious video of a little boy who barged into his parents’ room to demand his dad’s attention

The boy, who spoke like an adult, told his dad to stop spending time with his mum and play with him instead

The dad tried to explain that he wanted to spend some time with his wife, but the boy was not convinced

A hilarious video of a bold little boy who interrupted his parents’ quality moment to drag his dad away has warmed hearts.

The boy, who had a surprisingly mature speaking style, walked into his parents’ room and found them together.

Little boy engage in a funny conversation with father. Photo credit: TikTok/@orji4dad

He then proceeded to tell his dad to get up and play with him and leave his mum alone.

The dad, who was clearly amused by his son’s antics, tried to reason with him.

He told the brave kid that he wanted to spend quality time with his mum, but the boy was not having it.

He challenged his dad’s paternity and said if he were truly his dad, he would do as he said and come and play with him.

The hilarious exchange was captured on video and shared on TikTok, where it quickly went viral. It has racked up over 120,000 likes and thousands of comments from entertained users.

Many praised the boy’s confidence and said he appeared older than his age.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Phantom63637 reacted:

"This boy fit bring justice for Mohbad."

Chalaz0 said:

"He meant to say, 'am I not your father'? That guy na ancestor."

Mimi wrote:

"My friend go and watch cocomelon osiso!"

Presh pinky commented:

"Oga leave that woman now go play with yoUr children before l open my eyes now."

Elpaso7336:

"Leave his mommy alone and play with him."

Fancydiva___presh21:

"Are you not my father leave my mommy alone and come and play with me leave my mommy alone."

Exquisite637373:

"Are you not my father?"

Modinatoguntoyinb:

"l can't stop laughing oo."

User3200799772394:

"Why don't you want to play ? are you not his father."

User8161545502162:

"You must play ooo."

Nancyluv:

"Orji need to get marry, he is not longer a child oooo."

Ifesinachi Samuel:

"Such kind problem be this."

