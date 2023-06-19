A funny video of kids who only wanted to be held by their dad and not their mum has gone viral

In the clip, the mum was holding her little girl and the dad was carrying the boy but then his daughter asked to be held by him too

They swapped the kids but then the one that was with their mum still wanted to go back to their dad

A hilarious video of two adorable children who showed a strong preference for being carried by their dad and rejected their mum’s embrace has captured the hearts of many viewers.

In the footage, the mum was holding her little girl and the dad was carrying their cute son but then his daughter reached out to him and wanted to be in his arms as well.

Children reaches for their father several times. Photo credit: @oliva.Cathy Source: TikTok

Children prefer to be with father

They exchanged the children but then the situation repeated itself and the one that was with their mum still wanted to switch back to their dad’s loving hug.

Many social media users who watched it observed the mother's report and added that the children are more connected to the father because he was more playful.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 15,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

@Juliesavage14 reacted:

"Dis thing Dey pain pikin wey I go carry for 9momrh."

@AManda said:

"I go happy o, make I rest seff."

@Mitchy.luchy wrote:

"I would go to pick my 3yrs old son from kindergarten the 1st thing he asks me is where is papa?"

@DianaHeriel commented:

"I thought was only me.. s my son he loves his daddy and he never scared to show it."

@Big_Bangaar also commented:

"My son and I, all the time my wife wanna cry sometimes."

@user85858858585:

"My daughter too and her second word is I'm fine or fine ...when will she say mamashes."

@MaureenMokgomole:

"That's normal my son always chooses his daddy over me but when he needs comfort and cuddles l'm the go to person but besides that he put daddy first."

@JoyChinamerem:

"This is painful chai."

