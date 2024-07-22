A little Nigerian girl caught the attention of many with her energetic dance moves during her graduation party

A video showed the beautiful girl dressed in a red gown and dancing happily in front of her fellow graduands

Social media users who came across the video took turns to shower accolades on the adorable child

An interesting video emerged online, showcasing a young Nigerian girl's energy as she danced at her graduation party.

The beautiful girl, adorned in a vibrant red gown, moved her body in perfect synchronisation to the music playing in the background.

Little girl steals the show at party

While dancing in front of her fellow graduands, the talented girl's vibrant spirit and effortless dance moves stole the show, leaving everyone who witnessed the heartwarming display in awe.

The video, shared by her proud mother @zoe_zoe on TikTok, quickly went viral, garnering accolades from social media users.

"Make way for latest graduate in town. Make way for my daughter. God has brought us this far. Can your daughter ever?" the proud mother said.

Reactions as little girl steals show

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Vivienne’sLuxury Interiors said:

"Pikin wey I keep for heaven jeje una don help me born am. Congrats Zoe baby."

@Nimisola wrote:

"I think is time for me to climb bed oo. This one wey everybody dey born the pikin wey I keep for baba God."

@empresschi88 stated:

"Steeze and composure well maintained. Congratulations."

@Bukola said:

"Is her energy for me. You will continue to grow in wisdom knowledge and understanding."

@kemkol said:

"I dey imagine the practice for house, if she tell you say it is practice time and you say you are busy, you go hear am."

@queerose3 said:

"For this life ehn just born fine pikin for this life. Them go put you for front during choreography even act angel and rich man pikin during drama, she go be teachers favorite."

@Floperia Classic World reacted:

"God am not asking for much. I need a child that is good dancer. This is cute to watch."

@enny30bg added:

“My daughter” bawo. Shey she no be all of us daughter nii u wan good thing for only u abeg she’s our daughter too. My Angel looking so good."

