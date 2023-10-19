A heartwarming video shared on Facebook shows a mother walking with her daughter, who has cerebral palsy

In the video, the daughter attempted to use her new standing frame while her mother pushed it from behind

Netizens who watched the video applauded the mother's unwavering dedication and support towards her child

In a touching video shared on Facebook, a girl with cerebral palsy and her mother were seen taking a walk together at a fueling station, using a standing frame.

The clip showed the child looking so excited as her mother assisted in pushing her frame and moving her around.

Girl with cerebral palsy all smiles as mum, others celebrate her

The beautiful girl couldn't hide her joy as she became the highlight of the moment with her sweet mum by her side.

The video also captured the moment when the pump attendant jokingly stated the girl could buy fuel into her standing frame.

The girl's response, filled with joy and humour, highlighted the strong bond between mother and daughter.

The mother explained that the standing frame helps control and prevent the girl's hands from flailing in the air, as well as limiting the movement of her left hand.

While acknowledging that it can feel suppressive at times, the girl recognised the immense benefits the standing frame brings to her life.

It provides her with stability and support, enhancing her overall well-being and mobility.

Netizens celebrate remarkable mother of cerebral palsy patient

Netizens have flooded the comments section with messages of admiration for the mother's unwavering dedication and support.

They praised her for going the extra mile to ensure her daughter's comfort and mobility.

Ademola Ifeoluwa Oladipupo said:

“Thank you wonderfully mummy. U are a strength and hope to other parents."

@Se Yram reacted:

“I’ve a son with cerebral palsy and I will say is not an easy duty, God bless u.”

@Itayi Petros Masango reacted:

“If we have more people like this mother in the world the world will indeed become a better place. Bless you woman.”

@Amanim Kwarteng said:

“Indeed you are a great mothers we always talk about. God bless you and your family.”

@Adubofour King said:

“May God keep protecting this young lady! Such a great mother!”

Akinwale Light Adesanya reacted:

“This is heartwarming. Wish you more grace.”

Watch the video below:

Cute girl with cerebral palsy learns how to walk

