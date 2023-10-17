A Nigerian man has shared a video of his oyinbo wife being taught the traditional baby wrap technique by his mother

The intriguing video garnered attention online, with netizens praising the beauty of the wrap

The baby wrap video also sparked reactions about cultural differences in baby-carrying practices

In a heartwarming video shared online, a Nigerian woman was seen teaching her oyinbo daughter-in-law how to carry a baby with a wrapper.

The video captured the beautiful older woman lecturing her daughter-in-lawn on the traditional baby wrap technique.

Nigerian woman helps oyinbo daughter-in-law carry her baby Photo credit: @nika.diwa/Instagram.

The video showcased the cultural exchange between the two women as they bonded over the shared experience of motherhood.

The mother-in-law demonstrated how to use a wrapper to create a front baby carrier, ensuring the baby is secure and comfortable.

Man gushes as mum teaches his wife how to carry a baby

The lady's husband shared the lovely video while gushing over the great bond existing between the duo.

He wrote;

“My Nigerian mother teaching wifey the traditional baby wrap technique.”

Reactions as woman teaches daughter-in-law traditional baby wrap technique

The video quickly gained traction online with netizens flooding the comments section with admiration for the beautiful baby wrap and the bond between the two women.

Many viewers expressed their delight at the outcome and found the sight of the mother and wife heartwarming.

@angelbidwill said:

“I really love how our African mama's care for their babies. It's so endearing.”

@morganeidson reacted:

“I really like how she is genuinely thankful for her MIL's help and thanks her with a smile and a hug.”

@janeoginni commented:

“I need the full tutorial. My kids are half Nigerian but I've only seen back carries, not front carries.”

@honor_all_beauty said:

“As a child of parents from parents with two different cultures, nothing brings me more heart feels than seeing cultures combine and equally love and learn from each other. I wouldn't be who I am without that.”

@divapyem said:

“This is not Nigerian. We tie our babies at the back not in front. This is some other African culture but not Nigerian. I'm surprised no Nigerians have commented yet.”

@graceokpo reacted:

“This is NOT NIGERIAN. We strap our babies to the back here in Nigeria please.”

@standupchic reacted:

“Yes please, we need Grandma to give us a full Tutorial on this. I only know how to "back" babies with a wrapper. I've actually never seen this method in Nigeria. it's probably from a tribe's method I'm not familiar with.”

Oyinbo woman backs baby with wrapper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young oyinbo lady has surprised many people online after she showed the moment she backed her baby the Nigerian way in public.

After tying the girl to her back, the lady known as @martinejarim on TikTok walked amid other white people who could not stop looking at her. Many people took photos of her and her baby from afar.

A woman stopped them to play with the kid. A particular lady asked for a closeup photo as the mum waited for them to take the shot. More foreigners interacted with the mother and daughter on their way.

Source: Legit.ng