Serious drama ensued at a petrol station after the attendant filled up a Nigerian man's tank with fuel

In a video, the duo got into a verbal altercation as eyewitnesses gathered and tried their best to separate the fight

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many expressing their frustration over the high cost of fuel

A TikTok user identified as @optionscity has shared a video of a raging Nigerian man at a fuel station.

In the video, the angry man shouted at a pump attendant for filling his tank with fuel when he didn't request a full tank.

Nigerian man drags fuel attendant at station Photo credit: @optionscity/TikTok.

He screamed at the top of his voice as the pump attendant was held down by her colleagues to stop the matter from escalating.

The user captioned the video:

"The girl don mistakenly full tank. Na the matter we still dey settle."

Reactions as pump attendant mistakenly fills man's tank with fuel

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with many people expressing shock and disapproval over the man's behaviour.

Others attributed his lack of patience and understanding to the economy of the country as the price of fuel has become very expensive.

@Soti commented:

“She go explain tire.”

@Charity reacted:

“She go pay eh.”

@VytaminQ commented:

“Omo we pump attendants see something that year. but i savi change am for customer.”

@Blaise Ochieze said:

“To full persin tank now nah very big problem.. jus look at the direction nigeria is heading.”

@Daeny reacted:

“Omo I hear some attendants are doing this o....intentionally.”

@renuah Rachy reacted:

“She wan beat the man.”

@KinG JuniOr commented:

“Carry pipe suuck the fuel.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man laments at fuel station

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man screamed in a video the moment the pump he was buying fuel from read over N48,000 and his car tank was not yet filled.

The man (@b_appleboy) said he would eventually sell his car. The hike in fuel prices started when the removal of the fuel subsidy was announced on Monday, May 29. As the pump's metre approached N50,000 at N600 per litre, the man kept screaming: "If I no sell this car make I bend!"

His tank got filled when the metre read over N50k in the clip. The man wailed more as he stood beside his open car tank.

