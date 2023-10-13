A mother has shared a picture of her baby as his transformation years later, capturing the hearts of netizens

While sharing the transformation, she urged people not to call babies ugly based on their newborn appearance

Netizens flooded the comments section expressing their admiration for the boy's cuteness

A TikTok user with the handle @sommywhiteorganics has broken the internet with stunning transformation photos of her son.

The happy mother posted a picture of her baby as a newborn and another picture of him as a toddler.

Nigerian mum flaunts transformation of her son Photo credit: @sommywhiteorganics/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum advises people never to troll babies

While sharing the clip, she wrote a touching message, requesting people not to judge a baby's appearance solely based on newborn looks.

According to her, the transformation of babies often surprised everyone, as she highlighted her son's undeniable cuteness years afterwards.

She wrote;

“Wait before you call my baby ugly cos the transformation go shock you. My cute bunny!”

Reactions as mum shares transformation of her son

The post quickly garnered attention, and netizens flooded the comments section with applause for the boy's growth and cuteness.

@Chi Brandy said:

“D first look was due to stress during delivery.”

@Big zee commented:

“Wow.”

@user19294302886812 reacted:

“Sweet boy.”

@Ssmartp247 said:

“I swear story of my first child. hahahhahahahahaahha.”

@user48585179643555 said:

“Cute.”

@Laura reacted:

“Wow cute.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng