A pretty girl has gone viral on TikTok after a video showed her courageously learning how to walk

It was revealed in the video that the pretty girl is recovering from cerebral palsy, which is why she still struggles to walk

Her courage and eagerness to learn have made the short video to go viral and to received over 21 million views at the moment

A TikTok video shows a beautiful young girl learning how to walk at the age of eight.

In the video, which was posted by @amazingabigailgrace, it was revealed that the girl is suffering from cerebral palsy.

The girl took a few steps courageously. Photo credit: TikTok/@amazingabigailgrace.

Source: TikTok

The efforts made by the girl and how courageously she moved her legs have made the video to go viral.

Courageous young girl with cerebral palsy goes viral

She was seen standing with a walking stick, but soon she dropped them in a determination to walk unaided.

She took a few steps before falling, but she was encouraged to stand up and walk more by a woman who was helping her.

At the moment, the video has received as many as 21 million views, more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments.

Many people have praised the girl's courage and determination to walk despite the odds.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Phatu Mahwasane said:

"I love that she's doing it with a big smile on her face even whe she falls she gets up with a smile. Keep going beautiful princess."

@Its Me EJ commented:

"She's so pretty."

@Eke Valentina said:

"Beautiful child. Her smile gives strength. God bless her."

@user4761617372101 commented:

"May God heal the little princess in Jesus' mighty name."

@Alice reacted:

"God bless you cute girl. You can do it."

@Zawy Jolly said:

"Just the smile alone shows that she will make it."

