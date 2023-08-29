Strange Moment Mother Reunites With Children After Five Years Apart, Emotional Video Sparks Reactions
- A heartwarming TikTok video of a mum reuniting with her kids after five long years has captured the attention of many viewers
- The clip showed the children eagerly waiting for their mum at the airport and then rushing to embrace her as soon as they saw her
- The family was overcome with emotion as they hugged each other, having spent a long time apart and missing each other dearly
A touching video that showed a mum and her kids reuniting after a five-year separation has gone viral on TikTok.
The video, which lasted for less than a minute, captured when the children spotted their mum at the airport and ran towards her joyfully and excitedly.
The mum opened her arms wide and welcomed her kids into a warm and loving hug as they all broke down in tears of happiness.
The family had been apart for a long time and had missed each other terribly, and their reunion was a beautiful sight to behold.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Nikki-cColle:
"The sacrifice mother have to make!! you don't understand if you are not a mother!! Congratulations hon."
Mellow NSC:
"If l could like this 2,000 times."
Gold6r73:
"Why am crying at this."
Nadishawhitney:
"Who feels it knows it."
Keera Mac:
"Ask if mi nah bawll not even cry but take me back to me bawll and my son."
Prettii gemini:
"I love the fact that you pull him in for another hug, been touched by his mom after 5 years means a lot."
Nigerian lady brings her father to canada after working hard to raise money, video goes viral on TikTok
Mimi256:
"I wish my mother can hug me like this."
Felicia Howell:
"Am I crying or am crying. Them bro I feel you."
Kelz229:
"Bawl me a bawl out,one year and add now my son gone,waiting for the day like this."
Lalabear268:
"Not me a bawl a watch this.A mothers."
Dad weeps as daughter returns from abroad after 8 years with a child
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man burst into tears after his daughter, who had been abroad for eight years, made a surprise return home on his birthday.
The lady's brother shared a video capturing the heartwarming family reunion on TikTok and melted hearts.
He said it was a very emotional moment for his parents, who never saw it coming.
Source: Legit.ng