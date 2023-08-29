A heartwarming TikTok video of a mum reuniting with her kids after five long years has captured the attention of many viewers

The clip showed the children eagerly waiting for their mum at the airport and then rushing to embrace her as soon as they saw her

The family was overcome with emotion as they hugged each other, having spent a long time apart and missing each other dearly

Both mother and children were really moved by their reunion. Photo credit: TikTok/ @sherinesales

Source: TikTok

The video, which lasted for less than a minute, captured when the children spotted their mum at the airport and ran towards her joyfully and excitedly.

The mum opened her arms wide and welcomed her kids into a warm and loving hug as they all broke down in tears of happiness.

The family had been apart for a long time and had missed each other terribly, and their reunion was a beautiful sight to behold.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nikki-cColle:

"The sacrifice mother have to make!! you don't understand if you are not a mother!! Congratulations hon."

Mellow NSC:

"If l could like this 2,000 times."

Gold6r73:

"Why am crying at this."

Nadishawhitney:

"Who feels it knows it."

Keera Mac:

"Ask if mi nah bawll not even cry but take me back to me bawll and my son."

Prettii gemini:

"I love the fact that you pull him in for another hug, been touched by his mom after 5 years means a lot."

Mimi256:

"I wish my mother can hug me like this."

Felicia Howell:

"Am I crying or am crying. Them bro I feel you."

Kelz229:

"Bawl me a bawl out,one year and add now my son gone,waiting for the day like this."

Lalabear268:

"Not me a bawl a watch this.A mothers."

Source: Legit.ng