A Nigerian man has caused a stir on social media as he showcased his unfinished building project

The building contains an underground parlour, but work seems to have paused as he lacked the financial wherewithal to continue

Mixed reactions trailed the video he shared as some people criticised him for posting it on social media

A Nigerian man has cried out on social media over his building project which has stalled due to lack of funds.

Taking to TikTok, he gave a small tour of the unfinished building construction, noting that it would contain an underground parlour.

He begged God for help in completing the house. Photo Credit: @chimuzy777

Source: TikTok

The young man went on to appeal to God to provide him with more money to complete the house.

His video amassed over 58k views at the time of this report as netizens shared their thoughts on his house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some people criticised him for bringing it to the public., while others wished him well.

Watch the video below:

People react to his video

TOO wears said:

"You nor suppose post this thing yet oga...

"Make una try dey learn from people mistakes."

Nwachukwu Johnpaul said:

"You will finsh it IJN..person wey get money go steal this your plan, build the house once.

"You don show off this house over 32times sir."

CENT-JØE said:

"U sef no dey low key.

"If village people remember u your eye go clear normally."

EL NOBA said:

"What you you are supposed to keep for a security purposes,now you have revealed it,all the name of showing up on social media."

Alex said:

"E dn hang, asin Dem dn pin the huz since na everything una go show Internet."

Amani said:

"U too show off. Them dy hide better. Next time finish hux? Before u dy show the world."

alpheaustamunokur said:

"For my are if you build this kind house you go bail water run."

New house owner begs for money to paint it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had begged for money to have her new house painted.

The pictures and clips she posted in a slide form captured how work began on the building location.

From blocks being clustered around, the foundation was laid and then a building stood on the site. Lydia also gave a sneak peep of the fine interior.

Some netizens came for her, saying that she slept with people to be able to fund it and this didn't sit well with the new house owner.

Source: Legit.ng