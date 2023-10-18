Brian Mwenda, a man alleged to be a fake lawyer in Kenya, has received support from philanthropist Mike Sonko, who promised to send him to school

The young man made global headlines after it was said that he won 26 cases despite not being a qualified lawyer and not possessing the license to practice

In the latest video shared by Mike Sonko, Brian said the courts would decide and also thanked those who have supported him

The man accused of being a fake lawyer has opened up, saying he would allow the courts to decide his fate.

Brian Mwenda Njagi was alleged to have faked being a lawyer and successfully won 26 cases after representing clients in court.

Brian Mwenda is accused of being a fake lawyer. Photo credit: TikTok/MikeSonko.

Philanthropist and controversial former governor of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Mike Sonko, located Brian and also blasted those attacking the 'lawyer.'

Sonko said Brian Mwenda is a bright mind and that plans are in place to help him return to school.

According to him, plans are underway to enrol the young man in international universities in India or USA.

He said Brian remained innocent until it was proved in court that he was a fake lawyer.

On his part, Brian thanked those who have been supporting him since the news broke and went viral, BBC reported.

He said he would present himself to the police and that the courts would decide his fate.

"I will like to convey my gratitude to the people who are supporting me and those that are praying for me. In the fullness of time, I will be able to clear this misunderstanding. I will also be able to prove my innocence and to provide the actual context to what is really happening. It should be inconceivable for anyone to think that I have all of these prowess to hack into portals."

Brian denied that he was ever arrested, as widely reported in the media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Sonko supports Brian Mwenda

@Kaikainaipaa said:

"Great, thanks for standing firm with this talented and brilliant advocate of justice, Brian Mwenda."

@fanconsul said:

"Mike Sonko and Brian Mwenda - two legal minds meet at a bar and pour out libation wisdom for each other. What they need is a certificate."

