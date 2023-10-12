A Nigerian lady has opened up about the devastating loss of her younger brother, who died of an illness

According to the heartbroken lady, she tried to save her brother's life by using her life savings for his treatment, all to no avail

Netizens penned down condolence messages and provided support for the grieving lady in the comments section

In a heart-wrenching video on TikTok, a lady mourned the demise of her younger brother.

The lady with the handle @commywears123 tearfully shared her emotional journey of using all her savings to save his life.

Lady in tears as she loses brother after spending life savings

Sadly, she lost her brother to the cold hands of death despite her efforts to improve his health status.

The grieving lady dubbed the date she lost her brother, August 31, 2023, as a day that will forever be etched in her memory.

She wrote:

“When I sent all my life savings to save my kid brother's life, but ended up losing him. 31-8-2023, A day I will never forget.”

Online community offers condolences to lady who lost brother

Upon watching the video, netizens flooded the comments section with messages of sympathy and support for Commy. They expressed their heartfelt condolences and provided words of comfort during this difficult time.

Watch the video below:

