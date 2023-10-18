A video capturing guests at the funeral of Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke has gone viral

The guests were seen dressed in black and running around, following a traditional practice in Igbo land to honour the deceased

Netizens took to the comments section to offer prayers for the soul of the late veteran to rest in peace

Guests at the funeral of Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke, participated in a traditional Igbo practice.

Cynthia, an ace actress, died almost one year after she was kidnapped alongside actor Clemson Cornel Nonyelu, popularly known as ‘Agbogidi’ while filming in Enugu, last year.

Guests at Cynthia Okereke's burial search for deceased actress Photo credit: @bestieboo970/TikTok.

Funeral guests launch search for deceased actress

Dressed in black attire, the guests were observed running around as a way to honour and pay tribute to the late actress.

Igbo traditional netizens in the comments claimed that the guests were searching for the deceased.

Reactions trail video from Cynthia Okereke's funeral

As friends, family, and fans mourn her loss, they also reflected on her contributions to the film industry and the joy she brought through her performances.

Netizens flooded the comments section with heartfelt prayers, expressing their desire for the peaceful rest of Cynthia Okereke's soul.

@prettyjenny292 asked:

"What are they chasing?"

@noblec said:

"That's how we igbo do during burial, that we are looking for the person that died."

@thelittlefeet.ng said:

"It’s Igbo tradition, if you grew up in East you will most likely see this."

@ocha_dani said;

"It's actually an igbo tradition. Maybe some communities in your side decided to skip it so it's not common in your area."

@goldsandra8 wrote:

"Some communities even go around the community looking for the person with palm fonts with there clothes torn."

@Sunshine said:

“Oh Mama Cynthia passed? may she RIP.”

@ammascco said:

“After that her kidnap she never recovered from the shock.”

@constance said:

“Hmm, first being kidnapped now death. She was a really nice person and may her soul rest in perfect peace.”

@Mariah commented:

“Chai. Rest in peace Mrs cynthia.”

@junior said:

“I can remember she acted a movie with osuofia I usually watch when I was a kid osuofia in London.”

@THEO.001 said:

“Chai! thanks for your inspiration and yiur role in educating us through thr movies may your gentle soul rest in peace. Jee nke oma.”

@mr flames reacted:

“Rip mama I enjoyed your movie.”

@rejoicekucherera said:

“May her soul rest in peace.”

Watch the video below:

