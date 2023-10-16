A Nigerian lady on TikTok has shared a captivating video showcasing the cemetery located near her house

In the video, she hilariously referred to the deceased persons in the cemetery as her neighbours

Massive reactions trailed the video shared via her official account as many viewers found her situation scary

Lady surprises netizens with video of cemetery close to her house

The video quickly gained attention sparking conversations among netizens.

Nigerians in a similar situation flooded the comments section of The_ccy1's TikTok video, saying they stay close to a cemetery too.

Some also joined in the lighthearted tone, joking about having "quiet neighbours" and finding solace in the peaceful atmosphere.

Reactions trail video of lady who lives close to cemetery

The comments section showcased a sense of humour and camaraderie among individuals who share similar living situations.

@Dire said:

“Neighbors on the other side.”

@Kingsley said:

“Ghost yel go too much for area 0o.”

@PiNK Chocolate said:

“At least you have quiet neighbours.”

@Ademi Bankz said:

“Whenever I pass here omo my head go wan burst.”

@praise said:

“Same here.”

@Raffy reacted:

“Omo Walai I go Dey faint every night bad imagination go kill me.”

@iammustylinks said:

“Cemetery/Glover, when you live on cemetery street, so what do you expect..”

@berryjohnson reacted:

“Greet your people for me.”

@Dainty_Artpiece said:

“They're mine too.”

Watch the video below:

Man who lives close to Cemetery shares what happens at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man has lamented his predicament after paying for a room only to discover later that there is a cemetery close to the house. The man with the TikTok name Mr.Easytv lives abroad, although he did not mention the country where he resides.

He however lamented in a video making the rounds online that he hears some sounds at night, but did not say who makes the sounds. When his followers wanted to know if he did not check the room before paying, he said he paid online.

The video has generated many comments with some laughing it off while others simply said he should have checked well.

