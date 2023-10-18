A Nigerian woman left her village with nothing and faced immense challenges but persevered for the sake of her five children

In a heartfelt Facebook post, a single mother of five, Chioma Akwuobi opened up about her challenging journey.

She left her village in February 2021 with her five children, uncertain of how they would survive. Having lost everything, Chioma's perspective on life was reshaped.

Determined to overcome the emotional turmoil, she took one step at a time, celebrating every little win along the way.

A mother's sacrifice for her daughter's education

Chioma's daughter subsequently expressed her desire to take the National Examinations Council (NECO) exams.

Despite the financial constraints, Chioma encouraged her daughter to pursue her dreams.

The N30,000 exam fees seemed overwhelming, but Chioma's daughter managed to save N4,350 from cash gifts. With the support of a generous friend who contributed N5,000, Chioma enrolled her daughter for the exams, promising to clear the fees later.

Single mum of 5 celebrates daughter’s exam success

The wait for the exam results was filled with anticipation and apprehension. When the results finally arrived, Chioma and her daughter were overjoyed.

The SS2 student achieved two Bs and credits, a commendable outcome. Chioma emphasised the importance of taking things one step at a time and making decisions that lead to tangible results.

With WAEC exams on the horizon, Chioma and her daughter continue to persevere, knowing that success comes with determination and patience.

Part of her post read:

“I have a lot to be thankful for. When I left the village February 1st 2021, I wasn't sure how I would survive with 5 kids. We left with nothing and came back to nothing (If you know me personally, this is what reshaped my perspective about life).

"And here we are with 2 Bs and credits. Not a bad result for an Ss2 student. I honestly do not pressure #my5nations I let them take their time while I advise and supervise. It took me one week to bring myself to check this result because I wasn't sure of what to expect at least for her sake because she was apprehensive."

Reactions as single mum posts her daughter's NECO result

Netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, applauding Chioma's resilience and her daughter's achievements.

