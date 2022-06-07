A Nigerian man recently got heartbroken and collapsed at a betting store after losing money

In a video, he was spotted lying on the floor helplessly and he couldn't say a word to people querying him about the incident

Someone said he usually acts like that at the betting store whenever he plays game with N40,000 and above

The video of a Nigerian man expressing his bitterness after losing money to betting has stirred reactions on social media.

In a video shared on tiktok by @dejeysambo, the elderly man was seen lying on the floor and placing his hand on his chest.

Sambo claimed the man always creates a scene at the betting store whenever he plays games with N40,000 to N50,000.

Man collapses at a shop after losing money to betting Photo Credit: Deejeysambo

Source: UGC

According to Sambo, he would play the game and when it 'cuts', he would fake being unwell so he can escape from the store.

Sambo wrote:

"He always acts this way when he plays virtual about N40,000 to N50,000 in betking shop."

Nigerians react

Reacting to the video, Osakpanmwanchris said:

"Is this playing aja no be ur mate if he win shey he dey do so self ?????"

Ochickzswuanajust noted:

"no the workers are not mad.. they are using juju it's happens every time here in my area and"

Essosugar said:

"Jesus this Same thing happen to me the guy game and played virtual game of 50 and ran when they got he he start to faint."

Destinyodogbo noted:

"Na me be this after I stake 200k for Arsenal to qualify for World Cup ."

Lemonpee4 stated:

"may una leave the man ooooooooo shey una dae craze ni why u go let am play reach that amount.......may we talk true "

Igboboy8 said:

"I just pity d man ,d tin be like spirit ,u go see tomorrow he go still play."

See the post below:

Nigerian man steals N10k from girlfriend, uses it to play bet, wins N100m, gives her N10k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man won N1000m after participating sports betting.

However, the N10k seed money he used to play the bet belonged to his girlfriend and he stole it; he has given her back the N10,000 and N5m.

The lady would have none of it as she is demanding N40m, claiming it belongs to her by right since the seed money was hers.

Source: Legit.ng