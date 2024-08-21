A lady who wanted to study medicine was given admission into Ekiti State University for a different course

She was admitted to study forestry, but she did not like the course and wanted to switch to medicine

After the 200 level, she decided to go back home and write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) again

A Nigerian lady wanted to study medicine at the university but she got admission for a different course.

The lady said she was told by her children's teacher that she would be able to switch to medicine once in school.

The lady started afresh at OOU and she is now graduating. Photo credit: TikTok/@dhemmielardey.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted on TikTok, @dhemmielardey said she accepted forestry, which was offered to her.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Our children's teacher in church then told me to accept that I’d cross into my preferred department when I got into the school(which was a very big lie). I accepted the course, made friends with students from college of medicine hoping I’d join them soon. My first semester result came out and i was amongst the top 3. I was so happy and studied hard for my second semester. Numerous night classes just to be on a first class(cos i was also told that if my CGPA is very strong, i will be able to cross without issues)."

In her 200 level, the lady said she attempted to switch to medicine but was unsuccessful as her head of department refused.

Her words:

"Only for my HOD to say “How do you expect me to let one of my best students leave the department?” meaning he can’t sign the letter of transfer I brought. The money spent for 100l, and 200l gone cos Eksu is dam expensive. I was so devastated that I made up my mind to leave the school and write jamb again."

She went home, wrote UTME again and started afresh at Onabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye and now she is graduating.

Watch her video below:

Reactions as lady leaves her course at 200 level

@rosemarychinaza555 said:

"Congratulations dear. That is exactly the story of my life, I am currently preparing to write Post Utme exam. I pray God will see me through."

@irgo said:

"About to take dis step. I won’t relent."

Lady passes all her courses at university

A Nigerian lady graduated with a semester GPA of 5.0 after recording straight A's in all her university courses.

The lady, Ifeoluwa Ajetumobi, studied engineering, and she cleared all final year courses, including her project, with distinctions.

Ifeoluwa said her mother was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her excellent academic performance in school.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng