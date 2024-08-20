A smart student who was one of the 1,805, 216 young persons that entered for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) shared her results after it was released

Before the WAEC examination, the Lagos-based female student experienced some uncertainties

The WAEC result shows that the student impressed in her WASSCE as she scored A1 and B grades in some subjects

Ikeja, Lagos state - A student of MIMS Comprehensive College, Shomolu, Lagos state, Edu Arafat, obtained an admirable result in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Legit.ng reports that WASSCE is conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a foremost examination body.

Edu Arafat Anuoluwapo (left) sat the 2024 WASSCE in Lagos state.

Oustanding WAEC candidate changed department in SS2

Arafat achieved a creditable result in WAEC 2024 notching up 3 A1s and 5 Bs.

She explained in an interview with Legit.ng:

“In my school, when you get to JSS3, they would take you through an interview to know the reason why you want to go the department you chose so that you are not going to have problem when you get to the senior secondary school.

“So when I went for my interview, I was told I was not fit for science class, that I was not even fit for commercial because I was very low in Maths.”

After being advised to go to the humanity department, she was still sceptical and expressed her belief that she was fit for Sciences.

She continued:

“When a school asks a student to go to a particular department and he or she is still adamant, they are going to invite the parents to fill a form that the school would not take responsibility for the student's underperformance in his or her preferred department.”

Her parents signed the form and she went to Science.

On a fateful day, as a learner in senior secondary (SS) II, confusion set in during the second term and Arafat found out that she still had a lot to do to be an excellent Science student.

She panicked and landed in the hospital.

“I explained the dilemma about my department to the doctor, and he told me that I don’t need drugs. He said as a father and medical practitioner, he would advise me to move to a 'lesser department'.”

After carefully reviewing the whole situation, her school was briefed and she switched departments.

The challenge of meeting up with reading piles of novels triggered another departmental change. She made a transfer again—now to commercial.

Arafat credited her teachers, and classmate, Halimah Adams, for making her abrupt transition to the commercial department seamless.

She said:

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), when we wrote our WAEC, everything came out fine. This is my result and I am so proud of myself.

“I thank the people in my school because they did not tell me that I am a failure for having to ‘go back’. We are always being reminded that we are first-class personalities and Alhamdulillah, I was able to be among those people that are at the top.”

Legit.ng reports that with her result, Arafat is very qualified for admission into any tertiary institution in Nigeria.

Check out Arafat's full WAEC result below:

WASSCE candidate, Edu Arafat, scored A1s in subjects like Financial Accounting and Government.

Editor's note: Legit.ng obtained parental consent from Arafat's parent before this interview as she was below 18.

