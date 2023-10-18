A Nigerian student has sparked reactions after posting her National Examinations Council (NECO) result

While sharing a photo of her grades, Miracle expressed her desire to study Medicine and Surgery in school

However, some netizens in the comments section claimed that she cannot study Medicine with her grades

A Nigerian student, Miracle Nua, has sought advice from netizens after seeing her National Examinations Council (NECO) result.

The young student shared a photo of her NECO result on Facebook, showing her grades in all the subjects she sat for.

Nigerian girl displays her NECO result

Source: Facebook

Her grades included;

“English Language B3, General Mathematics C5, Civic Education C6, Biology C6, Chemistry E8, Physics C4, Agricultural Science С6, Economics C5, Marketing E8.”

Miracle Nua expresses desire to study Medicine

She posed a question with a picture of her NECO result asking if she could study medicine in a higher institution with her grades.

However, netizens discouraged her from pursuing medicine due to her results.

Reactions as young girl posts her NECO result ok Facebook

The comments section of Miracle Nua's post was filled with comments from people claiming that she couldn’t pursue a career in medicine with such a result.

@Philanthropist Ita Spartan said:

“You can only study (native doctor medicine.”

@Ochiba Emmanuel commented:

“Nope, not at all.”

Superior Meritus reacted:

“No bro.”

Mirabel Ebubechukwu said:

“Just dey play.”

Não Mhi reacted:

“I can't see anything.”

Terseer Kennyblaq said:

“You can't.”

Smart boy smashes NECO examinations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man who sat for the National Examinations Council (NECO) 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) has gone online to share his results.

The brilliant student, identified as Olorun Feranmi, said he failed O'level exams thrice within a year until God did it for him. In a Facebook post, he revealed that before his colourful NECO result with three A1's came, he had scored 282 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam earlier.

Feranmi had a B3 in mathematics, marketing, and civic education. His distinctions were in English language, biology, and chemistry. The young man wanted to study medicine at the university and hoped that he would get admission to pursue his ambition. At the time of writing this report, a message sent to Feranmi about his result was yet to get a response.

Source: Legit.ng