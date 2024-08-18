A Nigerian shared how his mother’s insistence and N4,000 helped him secure admission into a university even before his WAEC results were released

A Twitter user, identified as @Obasteve91, recently shared an inspiring story of how his mother’s determination and a small amount of money paved the way for his academic success.

In his tweet, @Obasteve91 recounted how, back in 2008, his mother handed him N4,000 to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam, even though he wasn’t initially ready.

Man brags about his mother. Photo credit: @obasteve91

Source: Getty Images

Despite his initial hesitation, his mother insisted he purchase the form.

"2008, before I wrote my WAEC. My mum gave me 4k to register for JAMB... Initially I rejected the money and told her I wasn't ready, but she insisted I buy the JAMB form. To God be the glory, I got admission even before my WAEC results came out.. God bless all mums," @Obasteve91 tweeted.

This heartfelt post has resonated with many, as it highlights the crucial role that mothers play in their children's lives, often pushing them towards opportunities they might not see for themselves.

Many users responded to the tweet with similar stories of how their parents' support had been instrumental in their achievements.

See the X post below:

