A young man named Isaac Awua tweeted to NECO after they announced that the result would be out on 10 October, which is today

He expressed his frustration over the delay in releasing the result, as some Nigerian universities have already started offering admissions and they require the result

He pleaded with the body to release the result with these words: “NECO, we beg you to release the result, we are feeling desperate. Some of our universities have already started admitting students.”

A young man named Isaac Awua posted a tweet to NECO, the National Examinations Council of Nigeria, after they declared that the result of the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal would be released on 10 October, which is today.

He conveyed his frustration over the prolonged delay in releasing the result, as some Nigerian universities have already commenced offering admissions and they necessitate the result.

Man begs for result as delay lingers. Photo credit: olatunji_godson

Source: UGC

He implored the body to release the result with these words: “NECO, we beg you to release the result, we are feeling frustrated. Some of our universities have already started admitting students.”

NECO 2023 Result release

NECO is an examination body in Nigeria that conducts the SSCE, for candidates in their final year of secondary school, junior secondary school and primary school respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

NECO also conducts the SSCE External for candidates who wish to retake or supplement their SSCE results.

NECO results can be checked online through the NECO Results Portal by purchasing tokens and entering the examination year, type, token and registration number.

NECO results are important for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

NECO announces date to release 2023 SSCE result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced that the board will release the June/July 2023 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) result on Tuesday, October 10.

The examination board made this known via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Neconigeria.

Many have been waiting for the results for months and some have shared their frustration as a result of the ongoing delay. As of now, candidates are still anticipating their NECO results.

Source: Legit.ng