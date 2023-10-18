A video of a Nigerian student attempting to take a teacher's cane during a disciplinary session has caused a buzz online

In the video, the student looked at his teacher with a serious face while they held the cane at both ends

The surprising clip has sparked a conversation online with some netizens recounting their experiences in school

A TikTok video shared by @okikiolapara2 shows a male student resisting a teacher's attempt to discipline him with a cane.

The student defiantly grabbed hold of the cane and tried to take it away, showing resistance to the disciplinary action.

Male student drags cane with teacher Photo credit: @okikiolapara2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Teacher shocked as student drags cane with him

The teacher's face depicted the mood of a shocked individual as he tried to comprehend the student's guts.

The young boy however remained stubborn refusing to leave the cane and rather insisting on taking it off the teacher's hand.

Video of student and teacher dragging cane surprises netizens

The video has triggered a wave of reactions from netizens who took to the comments section to share their encounters with disrespectful students in schools.

Many expressed concern about the declining level of respect among students towards teachers and authority figures.

@Bello Ade commented:

“Na wetin one boy try with me when I dey serve for Delta be this, till I comot for the school he dey always greet me specially.”

@OBODOSHAMA commented:

“But leave play ooo, fear catch the teacher.”

@JohnnyJax reacted:

“The day one ss2 guy tried this with me all the teacher in the premises begged and begged but my EKITI genes didn't allow me to hear their pleas.”

@Georgebush1

“E go repeat that class for my hand.”

@Deba commented:

“Thank God say I dey private school wey cane nor even dey allowed talk of flogging.”

@henson reacted:

“When I Dey jubilee model grammar sch, any teacher wey beat me, Dey call police to escort am, at a time, nobody Dey touches me, but advice me.”

@bamgboyeoluseyi94 commented:

“Children of the evening world.any child born from 2000 upward na ogba.”

Watch the video below:

Secondary school students scatter class in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a small drama played out in a secondary school class when the kids scattered everywhere in what looked partly like a serious fight. From what was gleaned in the video seen on Twitter, there was a furious kid who seemed set for an onslaught on one other child who was being restrained by his mates.

In the resulting commotion, there was a free fall as the two fighting kids were being held back. Desks and chairs were hit and pushed or overturned. Meanwhile, in front of the class, there was an elderly man standing just before the chalkboard. He seemed to be their teacher from the countenance on his face.

But just in a moment, a kid jumped high and landed on the teacher's back and hung there like an infant. It was like he had it all planned out that the moment he jumped, he perfectly caught the man unawares. Some of the kids who had time to look in that direction saw him and what he did and burst out laughing very loud.

Source: Legit.ng