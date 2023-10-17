A hilarious video capturing the adorable and puzzled expression of a little boy has gone viral on Instagram

The video showed the little boy’s confused facial expression as his mother removed her false lashes

Netizens have been entertained by the boy's reaction, sparking a lively discussion in the comments section

In a funny video shared on Instagram, a mother captured her little son's reaction when she removed her false lashes.

The video showed the boy looking at his mother with a mix of surprise and confusion as she carefully took off the artificial lashes.

Little boy watches mum take off artificial lashes Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Little boy in awe as mum takes off her false lashes

His wide-eyed expression and furrowed brow struck a chord with viewers, leading to the video's viral success.

His mother captioned the video with a playful remark, saying:

"How my son looks at me when I take these lashes off."

Her caption added an extra layer of humour to the already amusing footage.

Reactions as confused little boy watches mum take off artificial lashes

As the video circulated online, netizens flooded the comments section with their reactions.

Many found the little boy's confusion utterly endearing and couldn't help but chuckle at his adorable expression.

@chichi.the.ankara.chic said:

“He was like Shey na eye dey pain me, abi wetin be dis?”

@_chefbrownson said:

“If you commot wig come remove makeup that pikin fit cry.”

@cindy.favy said:

“He'll be like Who is the stranger?”

@chixonnexus reacted:

“Continue confusing ur children. That's why some of them grow of confused. Them don even forget the gender rhem wan be.”

@prettyjoyoflagos said:

“Lil man was like . doesn't that shii hurts?”

@official_amblessed said:

“E remain small him for touch him own eyes too.”

@mo_tunbi said:

“He is still trying to understand what just happen, justice for lil man.”

@d.rulahills_decor said:

“The child really had a deep think in 5G in the space of 3 seconds.”

@diorite_autos said:

“Son be like wttf.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng