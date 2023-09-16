A Nigerian teacher in Bayelsa state has shared a video of a male student who approached her to report a case

The student boldly exposed a student's comment about the teacher's extreme way of showing off in the school

After hearing such a report, the teacher was surprised and quickly asked the student to call the female student

A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with students while on her teaching practice in a government school in Bayelsa state.

In the video, a male student approached her to inform her about the comments of his classmate.

Teacher shares video of moment a male student approached her Photo credit: @preciousgodwin500/TikTok.

The female student had said in class that she hadn't seen any teacher that made 'yanga' (shows off) as she did in the school.

Teacher shocked over students' comments about her in school

The teacher who was taken aback immediately asked the boy to call the female student who commented.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"POV: you're doing teaching practice in a government school in Bayelsa."

Reactions trail video of student approaching teacher in school

The video has attracted so many comments from netizens who found the entire drama hilarious.

@Drama qween replied

"U get yanga Abi u no get?"

@her_____favourte said:

"Una yanga too much young teachers."

@bestbitescakesandpastrie commented:

"Why you go Dey show the girl yanga."

@foodiethatcancook wrote:

"Aunty yanga."

@bestbitescakesandpastrie reacted:

"But who send the boy message. Na him type them Dey wait for after school give group beating."

@josh_nwachukwu said:

"How can a boy be a snitch?"

@breadandeggs0:

"Why u sef go get yanga."

@ezinwaamaka replied:

"Why you self go Dey yanga."

@Iamfavour said:

"You sef stop to dey do yanga."

