A young Nigerian man has shown off the rare bird that a friend of his caught beside his generator

According to him, he has chosen to feed and care for it after he found out its market value, claiming it is worth $4k (over N3 million)

Mixed reactions trailed his video as some people joked about the barn owl being from his village, while others advised him

A Nigerian youth, Timi Trey, who was scared after finding a barn owl beside his generator, has retraced his steps.

Recall he had shared a video out of fear after finding the bird beside his generator and had someone take it out for him.

Timi Trey wants to sell it. Photo Credit: @timitrey

Source: TikTok

In a new development, Timi has expressed his desire to have the barn owl sold after claiming it is worth $4k (over N3 million).

In a TikTok video, Timi and a friend fed the owl fried rice and chicken in a plastic container. The owl was housed in a makeshift carton abode.

Legit.ng, however, could not verify the actual worth of the barn owl.

People had diverse opinions on Timi's 'evil bird'

tboi36 said:

"Until you spend all your account money finish before you know that the bird whats nothing."

bibah said:

"Please feed the bird grains;

"1. raw millet, corn, groundnut.

"2. get her a nice cage not carton.

"3.get a vet to cut her feathers so she doesn't fly."

marostyles8 said:

"Even tho say na witch or Bad omen…guy sell am…first man in history to sell witch or village people to become rich."

youngwizzydooo said:

"Wahala this bird full my compound na i will never be poor like this now na to call ola of Lagos."

Staley said:

"He hear the worth of the bird, come start feed am chicken and fried rice."

Dwayn£ said:

"Boss ahh greet ooo help me touch that evil bird we’re Dey chop fried rice ahh greet too."

OLOYE BIGFAD said:

"Abeg na my grandma be that she Don leave home since last week help me release her."

