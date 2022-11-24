A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after finding out that a bird has been laying eggs on her power fuse

The scared lady shared a video of the bird and expressed her fears about being under a spiritual attack

Reacting to the video, netizens asked her to calm down as they claimed it was a normal occurrence

A Nigerian lady has shared her encounter with a bird that usually comes to her house all the time.

In a video, the lady described the bird as 'strange' as she recounted how she first saw the bird and thought it was just resting.

However, one particular morning, she came outside her house and discovered that the bird was laying eggs at the top of her power fuse.

She lamented online about her safety as she claimed that the bird didn't fly away despite being filmed.

She narrated:

"Hey guys so for some time now, I have been noticing bird on my fuse. If I come to on my generator, something will just be flying up and down. I was like what is this?

"Sometimes I will see the bird. I will just see it flying in my balcony. I will be like where is this thing coming from? God abeg o.

"This morning now, I just came to check something, and my eyes just clocked that place. Bird is hatching egg on my fuse. See how the bird is relaxed on my fuse. See me and bird o. Please what does this mean? Am I safe?"

Social media reactions

Samueljemitalo said:

"Is nothing, Na Eiye girls fraternity, they paid you a courtesy visit."

Shollaystar wrote:

"I don't understand this mentality especially about Nigerians, any little thing, we don term am "spiritual". Delay getting job: it's spiritual. Delay in finding your soul mate: it's spiritual. You have step mom, she's automatically a witch doing you. Cockroach fly for night: it's spiritual, you don begin dey kabash. We live our lives with fear, hate on people for no reason, because one false prophet don talk say na spiritual attacks

"Meanwhile many atimes these things just happens naturally). We now practice religion more than those that brought it to us, and we put our lives in the hands of one pastor or the other. This bird this lady is talking'bout here, I have them nesting in my apartment, and I love them. Infact, I have a parrot in my parlour. If you like, no come my house. I love nature. Stop living in fear and religious bondage."

Thewild.africa reacted:

"That’s a “laughing dove” a dove specie endemic to Nigeria. They are literally everywhere across Nigeria and would love to nest around homes. This is a spiritual attack of no kind. Leave the bird to nest peacefully so It can raise its young."

Mylotshotz reacted:

"Forget About the Bird, Focus On her Anambra Igbo Accent. This One Na Typical Anambra Girl. It's the Anambra Accent for me ooooo. Nne Jukwa Ese Ooooo. Ife Nka dịkwa Omimi OnTop Electric."

Oluwakemisola._ noted:

"So take mic and explain how that is a spiritual attack because ashiere ni."

Ifemkpa added:

"I have three of them nesting on top of my meter and at the back of my house. So now I would buy grains and litter the compound for the to feed. Now I have lots of them around the compound and it is fun watching them feed in numbers especially on Sundays."

Adaikwerre said:

"Na wa for Una o! Birds can Nest anywhere they feel is Safe for them that they won’t be disturbed. Carry broom remove it for your sanity or let it be. Which one be spiritual again. Una wan stress Daddy freeze this period again."

