A Nigerian woman's joy knew no bounds when a man rented a house for her and also gave her N1m for business and upkeep

The man had earlier visited the woman's makeshift apartment littered with dirt before surprising her with gifts

Many Nigerians who saw the new life the man gave the mother of two prayed for the kind stranger

A kind Nigerian man (@ositapopcorn) who loved to help strangers get a better life has put a big smile on a woman's face.

In an earlier video, he approached the mother of two and was surprised that she paid N3,000 monthly rent for a swampy house.

The woman was surprised as she checked the money bag. Photo source: @ositapopcorn

Source: TikTok

Woman got rented apartment

The environment had refuse floating around as they walked into the apartment. The woman's kids sat on a sack in the room.

@ositapopcorn wondered how the woman's children coped in such an inhabitable condition. He gave her N50,000.

Free business capital

Days after, the man returned and showed the woman the clean apartment he rented for her. The mother was excited when she saw the house had running water. He also got her a shop.

In addition to the free accommodation, he gave the woman N1m cash to get her needs and start a business.

Watch the latest video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

maybe_just_kate said:

"I can't stop crying,i'm so happy for them. Thank you so much."

Jiminnie96 said:

"It's so sad how some people only wish to sleep on a bed when we're here have all those and still complaining about our life."

junivile11 said:

"No one is talking about how the kids are happy."

Mini said:

"And she’s a neat woman."

baby said:

"The kids taking off there shoes before jumping on the bed."

Vivienne Hannah asked:

"Will she be able to keep paying rent?"

Nanyachukwunwa said:

"Who ever contributed chaiii I pray that God will bless u bless ur family u will never lack, ur generation shall be favored watching these kids cry!"

EXOTIC DRIVEZONE said:

"You are indeed a godsend and a blessing to your generation."

Man paying N1500 rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that spoke to a struggling man. The poor man showed his dilapidated house and said he paid N1,500 monthly rent for the space.

A big part of the roof was gone, and light shone into the apartment through different crevices in a video. He later blessed the man with N50,000.

Source: Legit.ng