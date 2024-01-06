The founder of Power World Ministries, Pastor Uche Ume, has been given a new duplex by a church member and his wife

The pastor showcased the house on social media, saying the church member said God directed him to do it

He shared how the man and his wife informed him about the house after the Crossover night on December 31, 2023

Pastor Uche Ume, the founder of Power World Ministries, has been gifted a new duplex by one of his church members.

The Ebonyi cleric took to Facebook to disclose the house gift with pictures of its lovely exterior and interior.

The pastor said he got the house gift on January 1. Photo Credit: Uche Ume Ministries

Uche said it was handed to him on January 1 and that the duplex is situated at Centenary City in Abakaliki.

How the duplex gift came about

According to Uche, the church member and his wife informed him of their intention to give him the house during the December 31 crossover night service. In his words:

"Then, after the crossover night on December 31 into the new year, one of my sons and his wife, who are our pastors in Abakaliki, visited and shared remarkable news.

"They had finished building five duplexes at the Centenary City in Abakaliki, where the immediate past governor opened; only the high and mighty live, such as governors and top government officials. They revealed that they had rented out four already because people were rushing to have them."

He added that it was an instruction from God.

"Additionally, God told them, not any man, to give our ministry the best among the five, as shown in the pictures."

Nigerians react

Henry Elo said:

"Congratulations sir.

"God bless the seed sowers for their obedience. Many more blessings sir. I connect in Jesus name!"

Emmanuel Dennis Uruakpa said:

"Thank you Jesus.

"God is faithfully faithful.

"Congratulations man of God.

"More blessings in Jesus Name."

Patrick Oj said:

"It is so Joyful to hear the faithfulness of God. So amazing sir, more of His faithfulness."

Evang Joseph Odion said:

"Amen and Amen more are yet to comes sir you deserve them."

Timothy Speaks said:

"This is amazing!

"Congratulations to you my brother.

"God is a faithful rewarded!"

Temple King said:

"Seriously sir, I'm really inspired to continue sir, thank you so much for sharing this, it has encouraged me allot, and I believe that in this same year, this January, I will share my own testimony that will also encourage another....God bless you richly sir."

