Celebrated Nollywood actor Yul Edochie marked his birthday with a heartfelt message to his Creator, accompanied by striking photographs of him

The embattled actor praised himself and expressed gratitude to his Creator for the privilege of entering another year

Declaring himself an exceptional soldier of God, the filmmaker revealed his one most valid desire in life as he grows older

Talented Nigerian actor Yul Edochie graciously celebrated his birthday as he added a new year on January 7, 2024.

The thespian, filled with joy, announced his desire to know his Creator more in the coming years of his life.

Yul, who has been entangled in several online trolls, focused on the good things in his life and appreciated God for always coming through for him.

Sharing suave pictures of himself in lush Igbo traditional attire, he wrote:

“Happy birthday to me.

"God’s special soldier ISI MMILI JI OFOR. EZEDIKE 1. ODOGWU.

"Thank you, Lord, for the gift of life. Thank you for blessing me with another year. You have blessed me so much. I can never complain. Thank you, Lord, for everything. My birthday wish is to know you more, oh Lord.”

Netizens celebrate Yul Edochie’s birthday

maverickemmy:

"Today is supposed to be declared a special holiday for the man who conquered online trolls and still standing Strong. Please always know the brotherhood is with you. Isi mmili."

mercymichael965:

"May God deliver you and give you sense. Hbd."

pascalgoodsnr:

"@yuledochie ONYEM congratulations you are a great man whose Greatness has just began... Enjoy the Ride."

bobrisky222:

"Happy birthday Odogwu."

adasparkle_:

"You want to lieee against May so that you will celebrate your birthday in peace ,no amu bingo there is no peace for the wicked ,meanwhile a prophet have been dropping her evidence of how she told you that Judy and her family wants to killl all of May children and you ignored her forming useless celebrity."

Yul Edochie's cousin urges Nigerians to continue trolling him

The Nollywood actor's cousin Sheila weighed on the marital crisis between him and his first wife, May.

She also emphasised that the entire Edochie family, including May, should not be drawn into the online drama and that netizens should focus their criticisms exclusively on Yul.

After that, Sheila begged Nigerians to support the filmmaker's first wife towards building her brand.

Source: Legit.ng