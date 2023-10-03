A Nigerian man has commenced a 188-hour writing marathon in Calabar, the capital of Cross River state

The ambitious writer, Daniel Ehis Aiguokhian, has vowed to produce two books each day during the writing marathon

His aim is to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest hours of writing fiction and nonfiction stories by an individual

A Nigerian man has kicked off a writing marathon that would last for 188 hours.

The story writing marathon is taking place at the University of Calabar, UNICAL, Cross River state.

The writing marathon is taking place at the University of Calabar.

Source: Facebook

The writer, Daniel Ehis Aiguokhian, is aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the longest hours spent writing fiction and nonfiction stories by an individual.

Daniel commenced his writing marathon on Sunday, October 1, and it is expected to last October 8.

The ambitious writer is a 300-level student in the Department of Philosophy at UNICAL.

Writing marathon kicks off at UNICAL

Apart from aiming to set a world record, Daniel gave more insights into his writing quest:

“In addition to this, I am expected to write 16 books with a minimum of 25 pages each, producing two books each 24 hours during the period. My reasons for going on this journey is to show the world the intellectual abilities Nigerians have, and to make the works of writers to be much more appreciated and recognised in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“Lastly, I am embarking on this journey to encourage and motivate not just young and established writers and authors but other people who are still doubting their ability to show them forth. I want to use this activity to help push them out of their comfort zone into achieving their goals in life."

Photos taken at the ongoing event have been posted on Facebook by The Helen Media, and they show the writing on the table doing the job he signed for.

