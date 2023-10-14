The chairman of Shokeye Estate, Ogun state has expressed confusion over the palliative given to the estate

He tackled Governor Dapo Abiodun over palliative and urged him to take it back to his boss, President Bola Tinubu

The man whose name is withheld described the palliative as an insult, noting it is not up to a 50kg bag of rice and cannot go around in the estate

Ogun state, Abeokuta - A man who claimed to be the chairman of Shokeye Community Development Area (CDA) in Ogun State has slammed Governor Dapo Abiodun over the distribution of palliatives in the state.

In a viral video, the chairman is seen with a branded bag palliative, which, according to him, contains rice meant for the 147 households (families and tenants) in Shokeye Estate.

The man who claimed he was confused described the move by Abiodun as an insult to him and the entire estate.

he urged Governor Abiodun not to force himself but to take back the palliative to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting they should match their words with action and not deceive the people.

He said:

"I was just at home when they brought this for me as palliative for the whole of Shokeye Estate. In this estate, we have 147 houses with families and tenants.

"I'm confused now; I don't know how to share this with 147 households in Shokeye Estate.

"I'm talking to Dapo Abiodun now; if you people know that you cannot do something, then don't do it.

"We are not hungry; we are not beggars. So we don't need your rice as palliative. This is not even up to one-eight of a bag of rice.

"We don't need this rice; if you want to give us palliatives, don't insult us. This is an insult. Shokeye Estate refuses to be insulted."

Nigerians react as man calls out Dapo Abiodun over bag of rice

Nigerians took to the X page (Twitter) of the Ounch and reacted to the man's statement. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.

@dammygtnet tweeted:

"He must be really confused on the sharing formula. 147 household for this say 20kg rice, this is sheer wickedness!

@utibeantia1 tweeted:

"Who you voted for❓....take what you see."

@VigilFashion tweeted:

"The Evil that we don't know is the State government."

@cedaR046 tweeted:

"That's the way it should be, stand your ground and refuse to be insulted. Kudos to this man."

The chairman's video went viral on social media

Watch the video below:

