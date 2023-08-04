Egypt, Nigeria and 3 Other Countries With Many Guinness World Records in Africa

Some of the countries with the many Guinness World Record holders based on data from Guinness official website

Africa is a continent rich in diversity, culture, and tradition.

It is also home to many talented individuals who have set remarkable world records in different fields.

Five countries with Guinness world records. Photo credit: Getty Images

From the longest distance walked on fire to the largest gathering of people dressed as Nelson Mandela, Africans have achieved some incredible feats that have earned them a place in the Guinness World Records.

In this listicle, Legit.ng takes a look at five countries with a high number of Guinness World Record holders in Africa and some of their most impressive achievements.

01. Nigeria

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and has the most Guinness World Record holders on the continent. Some of the notable records held by Nigerians include:

The largest football jersey, measuring 73.55 m x 89.67 m (241 ft 3 in x 294 ft 2 in), created by Guinness Nigeria Plc in Lagos, Nigeria, on 25 November 2017.

The most consecutive football (soccer) touches in one minute while balancing a football on the head, achieved by Chinonso Eche (Nigeria), on the set of Lo Show Dei Record, in Milan, Italy, on 1 February 2023.

The artist with the first track to reach one billion streams on Spotify, achieved by Wizkid (Nigeria) with One Dance by Drake (Canada) which featured him and Kyla, on December 16, 2016.

The longest hours of cooking held by Hilda Baci in 2023.

02. South Africa

South Africa is the southernmost country in Africa and has a diverse and vibrant culture.

Some of the notable records held by South Africans include:

The fastest 400 metres run by a male athlete, achieved by Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa) at the 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 14 August 2016.

The largest gathering of people dressed as Nelson Mandela, with 620 participants, organized by The Robben Island Museum (South Africa) at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, on 18 July 2018.

The largest painting by numbers, measuring 12.65 m x 10.03 m (41 ft 6 in x 32 ft 10 in), created by Tsogo Sun (South Africa) at Montecasino in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 22 November 2016.

03. Kenya

Kenya is a country in East Africa that is known for its wildlife and natural beauty.

Some of the notable records held by Kenyans include:

The world’s oldest person to begin primary school, aged 84. Kimani Ng’ang’a Maruge (Kenya) enrolled into Standard One at Kapkenduiyo Primary School, Eldoret, Kenya, on 12 January 2004.

The fastest time to run a marathon dressed as a chef (male), achieved by David Kiprono Langat (Kenya) who ran the London Marathon in London, UK, on April 28th, 2019 in a time of two hours fifty minutes and twelve seconds (2:50:12).

04. Uganda

Uganda is a landlocked country in East Africa that is famous for its mountain gorillas and Lake Victoria.

Some of the notable records held by Ugandans include:

The world’s largest rolex, weighing 204.6 kg (32 st 3 lb) and measuring 2.32 m (10 ft 6 in) long. A team of 60 people led by YouTuber Raymond Kahuma (Uganda) cooked the giant rolex in Kampala, Uganda, on January 29th, 2023.

The longest distance walked on fire (barefoot), achieved by Moses Nsubuga aka Supercharger (Uganda) who walked for eight metres (26 ft) over red-hot coals at Kyadondo Rugby Club Grounds in Kampala, Uganda on December 30th, 2006.

The most people performing push-ups simultaneously with one arm only (single venue), with 1,000 participants organized by Uganda Revenue Authority at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala Uganda on June 30th ,2017.

05. Egypt

Egypt is a country in North Africa that is famous for its ancient civilization and pyramids.

Some of the notable records held by Egyptians include:

The largest mosaic made from recycled materials measuring an area of ​​1,581.78 square meters (17,021 square feet). It was created by students from El Alsson British & American International School along with volunteers from Egypt’s Ministry of Environment in Cairo, Egypt, on February 12th, 2020.

The largest underwater wedding, with 97 divers participating. The event was organized by Orca Dive Club Safaga in Safaga, Egypt, on April 15th, 2015.

The largest gathering of people wearing pharaoh costumes, with 2,486 participants. The event was organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt at the Giza Pyramids in Giza, Egypt, on November 28th, 2019.

These are just some of the amazing records held by Africans who have shown their creativity, talent, and determination.

Africa is truly a continent of wonders and Guinness World Records celebrates its achievements and diversity.

